UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2025 Registration Last Date Today, Check Details

UPSC CSE 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the application window for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CS(P)-2025) and the Indian Forest Service Preliminary Examination (IFoS(P)-2025) today. Candidates can submit their applications until 6pm by visiting the official website, upsc.gov.in. The application correction window will open on February 19 and close on February 25.

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2025: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Go to the official UPSC website, upsconline.gov.in

Step 2. Select the Civil Services Prelims 2025 link

Step 3. Create a One-Time Registration (OTR) profile if not already done

Step 4. Log in with OTR credentials and fill out the application form

Step 5. Pay the application fee (if applicable) and submit the form

Step 6. Download and print the confirmation page for future reference

Application Fee

General/OBC Candidates: Rs 100

Female/SC/ST/PwBD Candidates: Exempted

Payment must be made through online mode.

This year, approximately 979 vacancies will be filled through the examination. Candidates can visit the official UPSC website for further details.

UPSC Civil Services Exam Structure

The Civil Services Examination consists of two stages:

Preliminary Examination (Objective Type) - A screening test for the Main Examination

Main Examination (Written + Interview/Personality Test) - Determines the final selection

Preliminary Examination

Two papers, each carrying 200 marks (Total: 400 marks)

Objective type (MCQs), two hours per paper

General Studies Paper-2 is qualifying, with a minimum 33% required

Negative marking: 1/3rd of the marks deducted per incorrect answer

Main Examination

Written Test (9 Papers, 1750 Marks) + Personality Test (275 Marks)

Two qualifying papers:

One Indian language (300 marks)

English (300 marks)

Merit papers include:

Essay (250 Marks)

General Studies I-IV (250 Marks each)

Optional Subject (2 Papers, 250 Marks each)

Candidates will be ranked based on their written test and interview scores. The final allocation will depend on their rank and service preferences.