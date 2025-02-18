Advertisement

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2025 Registration Last Date Today, Check Details

UPSC CSE 2025: The application correction window will open on February 19 and close on February 25.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2025 Registration Last Date Today, Check Details
Candidates can submit their applications until 6pm by visiting the official website.
UPSC CSE 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the application window for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CS(P)-2025) and the Indian Forest Service Preliminary Examination (IFoS(P)-2025) today. Candidates can submit their applications until 6pm by visiting the official website, upsc.gov.in. The application correction window will open on February 19 and close on February 25.

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2025: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Go to the official UPSC website, upsconline.gov.in
Step 2. Select the Civil Services Prelims 2025 link
Step 3. Create a One-Time Registration (OTR) profile if not already done
Step 4. Log in with OTR credentials and fill out the application form
Step 5. Pay the application fee (if applicable) and submit the form
Step 6. Download and print the confirmation page for future reference

Application Fee

General/OBC Candidates: Rs 100
Female/SC/ST/PwBD Candidates: Exempted

Payment must be made through online mode.

This year, approximately 979 vacancies will be filled through the examination. Candidates can visit the official UPSC website for further details.

UPSC Civil Services Exam Structure

The Civil Services Examination consists of two stages:

  • Preliminary Examination (Objective Type) - A screening test for the Main Examination
  • Main Examination (Written + Interview/Personality Test) - Determines the final selection

Preliminary Examination

  • Two papers, each carrying 200 marks (Total: 400 marks)
  • Objective type (MCQs), two hours per paper
  • General Studies Paper-2 is qualifying, with a minimum 33% required
  • Negative marking: 1/3rd of the marks deducted per incorrect answer

Main Examination

  • Written Test (9 Papers, 1750 Marks) + Personality Test (275 Marks)

Two qualifying papers:

  • One Indian language (300 marks)
  • English (300 marks)

Merit papers include:

  • Essay (250 Marks)
  • General Studies I-IV (250 Marks each)
  • Optional Subject (2 Papers, 250 Marks each)

Candidates will be ranked based on their written test and interview scores. The final allocation will depend on their rank and service preferences.

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
UPSC CSE 2025, UPSC CSE 2025 Applications, UPSC CSE 2025 Registration
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now