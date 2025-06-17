UPSC Civil Services (Main) Exam 2025 Registration Begins, Check Key Details

UPSC CSE Mains Registration 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started the registration process for the Civil Services Examination Mains (CSE Mains) 2025. Candidates who have qualified the prelims are eligible to apply. This year, a total of 14,161 candidates have cleared the UPSC CSE Prelims. To register, prelims-qualified candidates must visit the official website, upsconline.nic.in, and fill out the the detailed application form (DAF). The last date to submit the application is June 25.

The UPSC CSE Mains is scheduled to begin on August 22 and will be conducted over five consecutive days. General category candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 200, while candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwBD categories, and all female candidates are exempted from the fee.

UPSC CSE Mains 2025: How To Apply

Visit the official UPSC websites: upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in .

. Locate and access the Detailed Application Form (DAF) link.

Sign in using the registration ID and password generated during the prelims application process.

Enter personal details such as name, date of birth, and category.

Fill in academic details and upload relevant documents.

Provide employment details, if applicable - including job title, description, organisation name, duration, and responsibilities.

Choose your preferred services by arranging them in order of priority.

Enter additional personal information such as hobbies and achievements.

Upload necessary documents, including a recent passport-size photograph, scanned signature, and a valid government-issued photo ID.

Before final submission, review all entered details carefully.

Submit the DAF along with the application fee (if applicable).

If there has been a name change, applicants must upload a copy of the official gazette notification for verification.

The UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 results are now available on the official website. The result PDF includes name and roll numbers of the qualified candidates.

The Commission will release the marks, cutoff scores, and answer keys for the Civil Services and Indian Forest Service Prelims only after the completion of the entire selection process and the declaration of the final results.