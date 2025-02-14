Advertisement

UPSC Revises Application Rules For CSE 2025: Key Changes Explained

UPSC CSE 2025: Additionally, the Commission has extended the application correction window, allowing candidates to make necessary changes between February 19 and 25.

UPSC CSE 2025: The document submission window will remain open until 6pm on the specified date.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has directed aspirants of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 and Indian Forest Service (IFS) Examination to submit all necessary documents in their application form by February 18. The document upload facility will remain open until 6 pm on the deadline day.

Additionally, the Commission has extended the application correction window, allowing candidates to make necessary modifications between February 19 and 25. "To avoid last-minute rush and complications, candidates are encouraged to have their required certificates ready and submit their applications well in advance," the official notification stated.

Changes in the Online Application System

Following concerns from applicants about technical issues in the online application system, UPSC has introduced modifications to improve the process for the civil services preliminary examination. According to an official notice, specific fields in the One-Time Registration (OTR) system are now editable up to the final application submission and later during the correction period.

The details that can be modified include:

  • Name Change History ("Have you ever changed name?")
  • Gender
  • Minority Status
  • Class 10th Board Exam Roll Number

However, certain fields remain locked and cannot be altered, such as:

  • Name (as per Class 10 certificate)
  • Date of Birth
  • Father's Name
  • Mother's Name
  • Registered Mobile Number
  • Registered Email ID

For candidates who have lost access to their registered mobile number but can still use their registered email ID, a request for a mobile number change can be made, and an OTP will be sent to the email ID for verification. Similarly, if the registered email ID is inaccessible but the mobile number is still in use, candidates can update their email ID with OTP verification via their mobile number.

