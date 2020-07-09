UPSC Combined Medical Services Exam 2019: Interview Begins On July 21

The written exam was held on April 10, 2019.

The interview round of the Combined Medical Services Exam 2019 will begin on July 21, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has notified today. The interview will be held till August 4. A total of 642 candidates will appear for the interview. Selection to medical services is based on written exam and interview. Candidates who qualify the written exam are shortlisted for interview. The written exam was held on April 10, 2019.

Interview Schedule

Combined Medical Services exam is held by UPSC for selection to Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways, Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Services, Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Services, General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council and General Duty Medical Gr.-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Candidates have to give choice whether their marks will be disclosed in the public portals or not. "The disclosure will be made in respect of only those candidates who will appear in the Interview/ Personality Test for the Combined Medical Service Examination and are not finally recommended for appointment," UPSC has notified. "The information shared through this disclosure scheme about the non-recommended candidates may be used by other public and private recruitment agencies to appoint suitable candidates from the information made available in the public portal," it has added.

"Candidates will be required to give their options at the time of Interview/ Personality Test, while acknowledging the e-summon letter mailed to them for interview. A candidate may opt out of the scheme also and in that case his/her details will not be published by the Commission," UPSC has notified.

