AP POLYCET 2025 Result Expected In Third Week Of May; Final Answer Key Out

AP POLYCET 2025: The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh, will release the AP POLYCET 2025 results (rank cards) in the third week of May, according to the official website. The final answer key was released on Friday. Earlier media reports had suggested that the result would be declared today.

Once released, candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to access their rank cards on the official website - polycetap.nic.in. The final answer key, now available on the site, includes revisions made after evaluating objections raised against the provisional key.

AP POLYCET 2025 Final Answer Key: How To Download



Candidates can download the final answer key by following these steps:

Visit the official website: polycetap.nic.in

Go to the 'Notification' section

Click on the link titled 'Final Key of POLYCET 2025 Entrance Test'

The answer key will open in a PDF format

Review and save it for future reference

Estimating Scores Using the Final Answer Key

Before the results are announced, candidates can use the final answer key to estimate their scores.

As per the marking scheme, each correct answer carries one mark. There is no negative marking for incorrect answers.

About AP POLYCET 2025

The AP POLYCET 2025 exam was conducted on April 30 from 11am to 1pm at various centres across the state. This entrance test facilitates admission to diploma programmes in government and private polytechnic colleges in Andhra Pradesh.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for the latest updates.