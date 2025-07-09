AP POLYCET Counselling 2025: Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow, Here's How To Check

AP POLYCET Counselling 2025: The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh, will release the AP POLYCET 2025 seat allotment result tomorrow, July 10. Candidates who participated in the counselling round can check their results on the official website - polycet.ap.gov.in.

To access the result, candidates will need to log in using their login ID, hall ticket number, password, and date of birth.

Those allotted seats based on the merit list must report to their respective colleges between July 10 and July 14, 2025.

"Candidates claiming minority or special reservation categories must submit relevant documents during counselling. Priority and merit within special reservation categories are governed by the applicable Government Orders (GOs) and guidelines," the official notice stated.

AP POLYCET 2025 Seat Allotment: How To Download

Visit the official website, appolycet.nic.in

Click on the Seat Allotment link on the homepage.

Enter your hall ticket number, ICR form number, password, and date of birth.

Once logged in, the seat allotment letter will appear on the screen.

Download and save a copy for future reference.

Tuition fee

Students enrolling in government and aided polytechnic colleges are required to pay an annual tuition fee of Rs 4,700, while those joining private unaided polytechnics and second-shift engineering institutions must pay Rs 25,000 per year.

Eligible students may receive tuition fee reimbursement as per the directives issued periodically by the Andhra Pradesh state government.

The Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) is conducted every year by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Vijayawada. Admission to a wide range of diploma programmes in engineering and non-engineering fields across government and private institutions in the state is granted based on performance in the AP POLYCET 2025 exam.