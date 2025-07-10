Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Entrance Test Seat Allotment Result Out, Direct Link Here

AP POLYCET Seat Allotment Result 2025: The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh, has released the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) Seat Allotment result today, July 10, 2025. Candidates who applied for admission to diploma programs in engineering and non-engineering fields across government and private institutions can check and download the seat allotment result on polycet.ap.gov.in.

AP POLYCET SEAT ALLOTMENT 2025: How To Download Result?

Visit the official website, polycet.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "College-wise Allotment Details".

A new link will open.

Select you college and branch, then click on "Show Allotments".

The seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the seat allotment result for future reference.

Check your seat allotment result directly here, "Seat Allotment Result 2025".

AP POLYCET SEAT ALLOTMENT 2025: Details On The Allotment Result

The AP POLYCET Seat allotment result will include the following details:

Hall ticket number

Rank achieved

Name of the candidate

Gender

Caste

Region

Seat Category

Round

Students who are satisfied with the result must visit their allotted college with the required documents for admission between July 10 and 14, 2025.