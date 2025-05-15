Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Result Declared, Girls Outshine Boys

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The AP Polytechnic test result has been declared State Education Minister, Lokesh Nara announced the AP POLYCET result on twitte. The AP Polytechnic test was conducted on April 30, 2025.

AP POLYCET Result 2025: The Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance test(AP POLYCET) 2025 results have been declared. State Education Minister, Lokesh Nara announced the AP POLYCET result on X (formerly Twitter), congratulating students for their performance.

🔊 POLYCET 2025 entrance examination results for admission into Diploma courses in Polytechnics have been announced. 📢



This year, 1,39,840 candidates have appeared for the Test held on 30.04.2025 and 1,33,358 candidates have passed out with a pass percentage of 95.36%. Glad… — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) May 14, 2025

Candidates can check their result on, polycetap.nic.in. The AP Polytechnic test was conducted on April 30, 2025.

AP POLYCET Result 2025: How to check your result?

Visit the official website of AP POLYCET, polycetap.nic.in.

Click on the "POLYCET Rank Card" link.

Enter your Hall ticket number.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download your Rank Card for future reference.

AP POLYCET Result 2025: Candidates' Performance This Year