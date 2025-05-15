Advertisement

Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Result Declared, Girls Outshine Boys

AP POLYCET Result 2025: Overall pass percentage of 95.36 per cent was achieved this year in the AP POLYCET result 2025

Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed.
The AP Polytechnic test was conducted on April 30, 2025.

AP POLYCET Result 2025: The Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance test(AP POLYCET) 2025 results have been declared. State Education Minister, Lokesh Nara announced the AP POLYCET result on X (formerly Twitter), congratulating students for their performance. 

Candidates can check their result on, polycetap.nic.in. The AP Polytechnic test was conducted on April 30, 2025.

AP POLYCET Result 2025: How to check your result?

  • Visit the official website of AP POLYCET, polycetap.nic.in.
  • Click on the "POLYCET Rank Card" link.
  • Enter your Hall ticket number.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download your Rank Card for future reference.

AP POLYCET Result 2025: Candidates' Performance This Year

  • An overall pass percentage of 95.36 per cent was achieved this year in the AP POLYCET result 2025.
  • This year, a total of 1,39,840 candidates appeared for the AP polytechnic exam, while only 1,33,358 candidates passed.
  • Alluri Sitharama Raju district recorded the highest pass percentage of 98.66 per cent.
  • In this year's AP POLYCET exam, 19 candidates achieved a perfect score of 120 marks.

