Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Result Declared, Girls Outshine Boys

AP POLYCET Result 2025: The Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance test(AP POLYCET) 2025 results have been declared. State Education Minister, Lokesh Nara announced the AP POLYCET result on X (formerly Twitter), congratulating students for their performance.
🔊 POLYCET 2025 entrance examination results for admission into Diploma courses in Polytechnics have been announced. 📢— Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) May 14, 2025
This year, 1,39,840 candidates have appeared for the Test held on 30.04.2025 and 1,33,358 candidates have passed out with a pass percentage of 95.36%. Glad…
Candidates can check their result on, polycetap.nic.in. The AP Polytechnic test was conducted on April 30, 2025.
AP POLYCET Result 2025: How to check your result?
- Visit the official website of AP POLYCET, polycetap.nic.in.
- Click on the "POLYCET Rank Card" link.
- Enter your Hall ticket number.
- Your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download your Rank Card for future reference.
AP POLYCET Result 2025: Candidates' Performance This Year
- An overall pass percentage of 95.36 per cent was achieved this year in the AP POLYCET result 2025.
- This year, a total of 1,39,840 candidates appeared for the AP polytechnic exam, while only 1,33,358 candidates passed.
- Alluri Sitharama Raju district recorded the highest pass percentage of 98.66 per cent.
- In this year's AP POLYCET exam, 19 candidates achieved a perfect score of 120 marks.