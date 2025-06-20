Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test 2025 Counselling Registration Begins Today, Check Details

AP POLYCET 2025 Counselling: The Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) is commencing the registration process for the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) 2025 counselling today for qualified candidates. Those who have cleared the exam can appy for the counselling by visiting the official website, polycet.ap.gov.in.

All the candidates from first to last rank will be required to pay the processing fee from June 20 to 27.

This counselling process is mandatory for securing admission to diploma courses in engineering and non-engineering streams offered by government and private polytechnic institutions across Andhra Pradesh.

AP POLYCET 2025 Counselling: Schedule for exercising options for all candidates

From rank 01- 50000- June 25 to June 26

From rank 50001- 90000- June 27 to June 28

From rank 90001 to Last Rank

Change of options from rank 1 to last rank- July 01

Release of seat allotments - July 03

AP POLYCET 2025 Counselling Fee

General category: Rs 700 SC/ST candidates: Rs 250

AP POLYCET 2025 Counselling: Here's How To Register

Visit the official website, polycet.ap.gov.in

Click on the AP POLYCET Counselling 2025 Registration/Payment link

Enter your hall ticket number, date of birth, and other login credentials

Fill in required details and pay the counselling fee

Download and save the acknowledgement for future reference

What Follows Counselling Registration?

Once registered and the fee is paid, candidates must: