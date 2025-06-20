Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test 2025 Counselling Registration Begins Today, Check Details

AP POLYCET 2025 Counselling: Candidates will have to pay the processing fee from June 20 to 27.
- Registration for AP POLYCET 2025 counselling starts today for qualified candidates
- Counselling fee is Rs 700 for general and Rs 250 for SC/ST candidates
- Option exercise dates vary by rank from June 25 to June 28 with changes allowed until July 1
AP POLYCET 2025 Counselling: The Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) is commencing the registration process for the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) 2025 counselling today for qualified candidates. Those who have cleared the exam can appy for the counselling by visiting the official website, polycet.ap.gov.in.
All the candidates from first to last rank will be required to pay the processing fee from June 20 to 27.
This counselling process is mandatory for securing admission to diploma courses in engineering and non-engineering streams offered by government and private polytechnic institutions across Andhra Pradesh.
AP POLYCET 2025 Counselling: Schedule for exercising options for all candidates
- From rank 01- 50000- June 25 to June 26
- From rank 50001- 90000- June 27 to June 28
- From rank 90001 to Last Rank
- Change of options from rank 1 to last rank- July 01
- Release of seat allotments - July 03
AP POLYCET 2025 Counselling Fee
- General category: Rs 700
- SC/ST candidates: Rs 250
AP POLYCET 2025 Counselling: Here's How To Register
- Visit the official website, polycet.ap.gov.in
- Click on the AP POLYCET Counselling 2025 Registration/Payment link
- Enter your hall ticket number, date of birth, and other login credentials
- Fill in required details and pay the counselling fee
- Download and save the acknowledgement for future reference
What Follows Counselling Registration?
Once registered and the fee is paid, candidates must:
- Undergo certificate verification: Original documents must be presented at designated centres during the offline verification
- Fill web options: Candidates can log in and choose their preferred courses and colleges.
- Check seat allotment: Based on merit, category, and preferences, seats will be allotted.
- Report online and in person: Selected candidates need to confirm their seats by self-reporting online and then physically reporting to the assigned institution with required documents and fees.