MET 2025 Phase 2 Admit Card Released, Check Steps To Download Hall Ticket

MET 2025 Phase 2 Admit Card: The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has officially released the admit card for the second phase of the Manipal Entrance Test (MET) 2025. Registered candidates can now access their hall tickets through the official website - manipal.edu - by logging in with their application form number and password.

How To Download MET 2025 Phase 2 Admit Card

To download the MET 2025 Phase 2 hall ticket, follow the steps below:

Step 1. Visit the official website: manipal.edu

Step 2. Click on the link titled "MET 2025 Phase 2 Admit Card" on the homepage

Step 3. You will be redirected to the login page

Step 4. Enter your application number and password

Step 5. Click on the "Login" button

Step 6. The admit card will appear on the screen

Step 7. Download and print the admit card for future reference

Exam Pattern And Duration

The MET 2025 Phase 2 will be conducted as a computer-based test. The question paper will comprise 60 questions to be answered within a 2-hour time frame. The test will feature a mix of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.

Information Available on MET 2025 Admit Card

The MET 2025 admit card contains essential details including the admit card number, test date and time, reporting time, exam duration, candidate's name and application number, group and course details, category, test center address, candidate's photograph, paper details, and important exam-day instructions.

Important Exam Day Instructions

Entry into the exam hall is permitted only with a printed copy of the admit card

Candidates must report to the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the scheduled start of the test

Electronic gadgets such as mobile phones and smartwatches are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall

Any candidate found sitting in the wrong room or row will face immediate disqualification

Candidates are advised to carefully read all instructions mentioned on the admit card and adhere strictly to the guidelines on the day of the examination.

