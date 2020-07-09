UPSC Civil Services 2019 Medical Exam Schedule Released

The medical exam for Civil Services 2019 exam will begin on July 21.

The medical examination of the Civil Services Exam 2019 will begin on July 21, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has notified today. The interview will be held till August 4. A total of 642 candidates will appear for the medical exam.

Medical Exam Schedule

The UPSC could not complete the interview of the Civil Services 2019 exam due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The interview for the remaining candidates will begin on July 20 and will be held for 9 days. The dates and registration numbers of the candidates who have been selected for the UPSC personal interviews are available on the official website of the Commission (at upsc.gov.in).

The UPSC interviews for the remaining candidates will be held in two sessions; forenoon (starts at 9.00 am) and afternoon (starts at 1.00 pm) in these days.

For the 2020 Civil Services exam, the UPSC has allowed candidates to change their choice of exam centre. The option to change exam centre for Civil Services exam will open on July 7. This will be held in two phases: July 7 to July 13 and July 20 to July 24.

The Civil Services 2020 prelims exam will be held on October 4. The exam was initially scheduled on May 31, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

