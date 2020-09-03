UPSC To Notify Combined Geo-Scientist Exam Details In October

UPSC geo scientist exam details will be released on October 7.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the details of the Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) examination on October 7. The exam is scheduled to be held on February 21, 2021. Candidates can register for the exam till October 7.

Through the Combined Geo-Scientist exam UPSC selects candidates for Geologist, Geophysicist and Chemist posts in Geological Survey of India in the Ministry of Mines and Junior Hydrogeologist (Scientist B) post in the Central Ground Water Board in the Ministry of Water Resources.

The preliminary exam will be a computer based test and will have two papers for selection of the candidates for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination. Marks secured in the preliminary examination will also be counted for deciding the final merit along with the marks obtained in the main exam and the interview.

In 2019, the UPSC had announced to change the exam pattern for selection of geoscientists. In the new pattern one additional written test was introduced. Prior to this candidates were selected on the basis of a written exam and interview.

The previous Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) examination was held on January, 2020 and the result was announced in February. The main exam will be held on October 17. Admit cards for the main exam can be expected soon.

Click here for more Jobs News