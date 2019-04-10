UPSC To Notify Combined Medical Services Exam Details Today

UPSC to conduct Combined Medical Service exam on July 21.

Official notification of Combined Medical Services (CMS) Exam will be released today. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the exam on July 21. The Commission will release the notification on its official website today. Candidates can apply for the exam till May 6. Combined Medical Services exam is held annually for recruiting candidates to Medical Officer posts by filling up vacancies notified by the Commission. Candidates who have cleared the written and practical parts of the final M.B.B.S. examination are eligible for this exam. The upper age limit is 32 years.

Last year the notice came on May 2 and the exam was held on July 22.

A total of 454 vacancies were announced last year for Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways, Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Services and Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Services.

The final result for the 2018 exam was released in January, this year. A total of 440 candidates were recommended by the Commission for appointment. 119 candidates have been placed in the reserve list.

On April 24, details of the Central Armed Police Forces exam will be released.

