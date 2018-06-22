UPSC To Conduct Civil Services Main Exam In September-October; Time Table Released UPSC will conduct the Civil Services main exam in September-October 2018.

Share EMAIL PRINT UPSC Civil Services Main Exam Time Table New Delhi: Two weeks after the



UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2018: Time Table

September 28, 2018: Paper 1 (Essay)

September 29, 2018: Paper 2 (GS I), Paper 3 (GS II)

September 30, 2018: Paper 4 (GS III), Paper 5 (GS IV)

July 6, 2018: Paper A (Indian Language), Paper B (English)

July 7, 2018: Paper 6 (Optional Paper I), Paper 7 (Optional Paper II)



Civil Services 2018 prelims was held on June 3, 2018 at 73 centres across India. The UPSC Prelims results will be released on the month of July, 2018. Last year, the commission released the Civil Services Prelims results on the last week of July. As per the initial responses from the candidates, the paper 2 was bit difficult than last year. Some candidates commented in social media that the paper 1 was toughest in last seven years.



Click here for more Jobs News



Two weeks after the Civil Services prelims , the Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) has announced the schedule for the Mains exam. UPSC will conduct the Civil Services main exam in September-October 2018. The exam will begin on September 28, 2018 and will continue till July 7, 2018. The exam, will be held on Friday-Saturday-Sunday, will be conducted in two sessions: forenoon (9 am to 12 noon) and afternoon (2pm to 5 pm). Last year the exam was held in October-November 2017. This year, the exam will be completed a week before the Durga Puja.September 28, 2018: Paper 1 (Essay)September 29, 2018: Paper 2 (GS I), Paper 3 (GS II)September 30, 2018: Paper 4 (GS III), Paper 5 (GS IV)July 6, 2018: Paper A (Indian Language), Paper B (English)July 7, 2018: Paper 6 (Optional Paper I), Paper 7 (Optional Paper II) Civil Services 2018 prelims was held on June 3, 2018 at 73 centres across India. The UPSC Prelims results will be released on the month of July, 2018. Last year, the commission released the Civil Services Prelims results on the last week of July. As per the initial responses from the candidates, the paper 2 was bit difficult than last year. Some candidates commented in social media that the paper 1 was toughest in last seven years. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter