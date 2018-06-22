UPSC To Conduct Civil Services Main Exam In September-October; Time Table Released

UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2018: Time Table
September 28, 2018: Paper 1 (Essay)
September 29, 2018: Paper 2 (GS I), Paper 3 (GS II)
September 30, 2018: Paper 4 (GS III), Paper 5 (GS IV)
July 6, 2018: Paper A (Indian Language), Paper B (English)
July 7, 2018: Paper 6 (Optional Paper I), Paper 7 (Optional Paper II)
CommentsCivil Services 2018 prelims was held on June 3, 2018 at 73 centres across India. The UPSC Prelims results will be released on the month of July, 2018. Last year, the commission released the Civil Services Prelims results on the last week of July. As per the initial responses from the candidates, the paper 2 was bit difficult than last year. Some candidates commented in social media that the paper 1 was toughest in last seven years.
