UPSC Recommends 759 For Civil Services; Kanishk Kataria Topper

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final result for Civil Services Examination 2018. Kanishk Kataria is the UPSC Civil Services topper for 2018. The commission had held personal interviews for candidates shortlisted after the Main examination in February-March 2019. A total number of 759 candidates have been recommended for appointment. Out of these 361 belong to General category, 209 to OBC category, 128 to SC category, and 61 to ST category.

Along with the list of 759 shortlisted candidates, UPSC has also released the roll number of 109 candidates who have been placed in the reserve list.

The list of shortlisted candidates is available on the UPSC website. The list, in order of merit, is of candidates who have been recommended for appointment to Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service, and Central Services Group 'A' and Group 'B' (in this order).

The number of vacancies reported by government to be filled was 812 which included 36 PwBD vacancies. These include 180 IAS, 30 IFS, 150 IPS, 384 Central Services Group A, and 68 Group B vacancies.

UPSC Civil Services 2018 Final Result

The top five spots in this most coveted government service examination is rounded off by Akshat Jain, Junaid Ahmad, Shreyans Kumat, and Srushti Jayant Deshmukh.

UPSC holds a preliminary examination to shortlist candidates for Civil Services Main exam and those who qualify in the Main exam are called for personal interview. UPSC Civil Services interviews are known to be rigorous.

