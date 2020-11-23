UPSC Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) Exam On December 20, Admit Card Released

UPSC has released the admit card of the CAPF exam.

The Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination will be held on December 20, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has notified and has released the admit card for the exam. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of the UPSC.

Download UPSC Admit Card

"The candidates are advised to download their e-Admit Cards and take a printout thereof. e-Admit Card must be preserved till the declaration of the final results of the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination - 2020," the UPSC has notified.

Candidates have to show the admit card at the exam centre along with photo ID card. "The candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Card at the allotted Venue for appearing at the Examination. The candidates are also required to carry along the Photo ID Card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card, for appearing at each Session of the Examination," the UPSC has said.

Candidates can communicate queries related to the admit card to the Commission, the UPSC has said.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the UPSC has made it compulsory for candidates to wear mask and face cover. "Wearing of mask/face cover is mandatory for all candidates. Candidates without mask/face cover will not be allowed entry into the venue," the Commission has mentioned in the exam notice.

"Further, candidates are allowed to bring their own hand sanitizer in transparent bottles. Besides above, candidates have to follow COVID 19 norms of 'social distancing' as well as 'personal hygiene' inside the Examination Halls/Rooms as well as in the premises of the venue," it adds.

Click here for more Jobs News