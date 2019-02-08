UPPSC RO/ARO Main Exam 2017 Admit Card Released @ Uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC RO, ARO Main Exam 2017 admit card

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit cards for the Revenue Officer (RO)/Assistant Revenue Officer (ARO) Main examination 2017. The admit cards can be downloaded from the commission's official website. Candidates who have qualified in the preliminary examination and are eligible to appear for the main examination will need their registration number and date of birth to download the admit card.

UPPSC had advertised RO and ARO vacancy in 2017. The admit cards for the Preliminary examination was released in March 2018 and the UPPSC RO/ARO Preliminary Exam was conducted on April 8, 2018.

The result for the UPPSC RO/ARO Preliminary Exam 2017 was announced in December 2018.

More than 5 lakh candidates had registered for the RO/ARO Preliminary exam. Out of those who appeared for the Preliminary Exam, 15,342 candidates were selected to appear in the UPPSC RO/ARO main Exam 2017.

All such candidates can download their admit cards by following the steps given below.

UPPSC RO/ARO Main Exam 2017 Admit Card: How to download?

UPPSC has released RO/ARO Main Exam 2017 admit card @ uppsc.up.nic.in

Step one: Go to official UPPSC website: www.uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the Admit Card link for RO/ARO Main Exam 2017 provided on the home page.

Step three: Enter your registration number, date of birth, and gender.

Step four: Enter the verification code correctly.

Step five: Submit and download your admit card.

