UPPSC RO Result Announced @ Uppsc.up.nic.in; Check Here

UPPSC RO Result @ Uppsc.up.nic.in: Samiksha Adhikari Results Announced, Check Here

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission or UPPSC has released the Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer prelims examination results on its official website. The UPPSC Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer (RO and ARO) or Samiksha Adhikari and Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari results can be accessed from the website uppsc.up.nic.in. A list of candidates qualified for main examination has been published on the official website. 15,342 candidates have been selected for the next level of examination, according to a statement from the Commission.

The Commission had conducted the UPPSC RO and ARO prelims examinations on April 8, 2018 for more than 5 lakh registered candidates.

More details on RO and ARO main exam will be released separately, said the notification from the Commission.

UPPSC Review Officer result: Check here

Check your UPPSC RO/ARO results here:

UPPSC Review Officer result: How to check

Follow these steps to check your UPPSC RO results from the official website:

Step 1 : Visit the official website of UPPSC, uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2 : Click on the "List of candidates selected for Samiksha Adhikari and Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari main exam" from the homepage

Step 3 : On next open, check for your roll numbers.

The UPPSC had announced Samiksha Adhikari and Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari recruitment notification on December 30, 2017.

