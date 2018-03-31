UPPSC RO/ARO PReliminary Exam 2017 Admit Card Released At Uppsc.up.nic.in The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for Revenue Officer/Assistnat Revenue Officer Preliminary Exam 2017.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for Samiksha Adhikari/ Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari or Revenue Officer/Assistnat Revenue Officer (General and Special Recruitment) Preliminary Exam 2017. The vacancies were advertised on December 30, 2017 and the preliminary exam will be conducted on April 8, 2018. The admit card is available on the official website and all such candidates who have registered successfully for the exam can download their admit card using their registration number.



How to download UPPSC RO/ ARO Prelim Admit Card?



Step one: Go to official UPPSC website: www.uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the admit card link for preliminary exam on the home page.

Step three: Enter your Candidate Registration number, date of birth, gender and verification code correctly.

Step four: Click on 'Download Admit Card'.



After downloading your admit card, check the details mentioned carefully and verify the details.



The UPPSC RO/ARO Exam 2018 preliminary exam will comprise of two sections - General Studies and Hindi. Candidates who clear the preliminary exam will qualify for the Main exam. Those who qualify the main examination will be then called for the final round of selection process which is personal interview.



