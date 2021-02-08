1,284 Qualify Uttar Pradesh Engineering Services Written Exam

UPPSC will begin the interview round of Engineering Services Exam on February 22.

A total of 1,284 candidates have qualified for the interview round of the Uttar Pradesh Combined State Engineering Services exam which was held on December 13, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has notified. The interview round will begin on February 22.

Written Exam Result

A total of 137605 candidates had registered for the exam which is held for filling 648 posts. The exam was notified in 2019. The exam was initially scheduled to be held on June 7, 2020. It was later postponed.

Details on the cut off marks will be released after the final result of the exam is released; the Commission has notified.

The UPPSC has begun the registration process for the upper subordinate services exam. The exam is scheduled to be held on June 13. The application form for this exam is available on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), uppsc.up.gov.in. Candidates can fill and submit the application forms till March 5, however, candidates have to deposit the exam fee online by March 2. The Commission also holds exam for Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) / Range Forest Officer (RFO) selection along with this exam. The preliminary exam for ACF/ RFO selection will also be held on June 13.

