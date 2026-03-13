UPPSC Assistant Teacher Trained Graduate Exam 2025 Result Out, Download Merit List Here

UPPSC Assistant Teacher TGT 2025 Result (OUT): The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the results of the Assistant Teacher Trained Graduate (TGT) Branch Examination 2025. Candidates who appeared for the preliminary exam can check the merit list to find out if they have qualified for the mains.

Subject-wise lists have been released for four subjects - Music, Agriculture/Horticulture, Arts, and Urdu. The recruitment drive aims to fill teaching vacancies in government secondary schools across the state.

UPPSC TGT 2025 Result: Steps To Download Merit List

Visit the official UPPSC website - uppsc.up.nic.in

Click on the Result section

Select the link for the TGT 2025 result for the relevant subject

Open the PDF file and search for your roll number using Ctrl + F

Download and save the PDF for future reference

Candidates whose roll numbers appear in the lists have qualified to appear for the mains examination.

Applicants are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates regarding the mains schedule, admit cards, and further instructions.

What Do Lists Of Qualified Candidates Contain?

The result PDFs contain the roll numbers of candidates who have cleared the preliminary stage. Candidates must check the PDFs carefully. Those whose roll numbers do not appear in the lists will not be eligible to proceed to the next stage of the recruitment process.

Candidates Qualified For Mains (Subject-wise)

Subject (11) - Music: 433 candidates

Subject (15) - Agriculture/Horticulture: 224 candidates

Subject (10) - Arts: 2,854 candidates

Subject (07) - Urdu: 732 candidates

UPPSC TGT Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

Preliminary Examination:

This is the first stage to screen candidates based on basic subject knowledge and general aptitude.

Mains Examination:

Candidates who clear the prelims will be eligible to appear for the mains exam, which will assess their in-depth knowledge of the respective subject.

Document Verification And Final Selection:

Candidates who qualify in the mains will undergo document verification before final selection for teaching positions.

When Will UPPSC TGT Mains 2025 Be Held?

The date for the UPPSC TGT mains examination has not been announced yet. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official UPPSC website for the latest updates regarding the schedule, admit cards, and further instructions.