UPPSC Combined State Engineering Services Written Exam Result Declared

UPPSC has released Combined State Engineering Services written exam result

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the result for the Combined State Engineering Services Exam 2013. The written examination was conducted on April 10, 12, and 13, 2016. The examination was conducted for recruitment on 819 vacancies. 7104 candidates had appeared for the written examination. Based on the merit in the written examination, 2641 candidates have been selected for interview.

UPPSC Engineering Services Written Exam Result: How to check?

Step one: Go to official UPPSC website: www.uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step two: On the right hand side of the page, you will find link for the list of qualified candidates.

Step three: Click on the link.

Step four: A pdf will open. Download the pdf and search for your roll number.

The marks of the qualified candidates and corresponding cut off marks will be released by UPPSC after the recruitment process is over.

Candidates who have qualified for the interview will be intimated about interview schedule through a press note on the website later. The admit cards for the interview process will also be released in due course of time.

Meanwhile, UPPSC has also released the provisional answer key for the ASO exam which was conducted in November 2018. The answer key is available for downloading on the official website.

