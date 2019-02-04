UPPSC Assistant Statistical Officer Exam Answer Key Released; How To Download

UPPSC has released answer key for Assistant Statistical Officer exam

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Assistant Statistical Officer exam. The written examination was conducted on November 11, 2018. The provisional answer key has been released for all four series of the question booklet. The answer key will remain available on the website till February 7, 2019.

UPPSC Assistant Statistical Officer Exam Answer Key: How to download?

Step one: Go to official website for UPPSC: www.uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the 'Click here to view Key Answer Sheet' link available on the left hand side of the page.

Step three: In the new page, you will find link to the answer key.

Step four: Click on the answer key link. A pdf will open. Download the answer key pdf.

Candidates can send their objection, if any, on the answer key till February 8, 2019. Candidates would need to provide proof for their objection. Candidates can send their objection by post to the following address:

Anju Katiyar

Exam Controller

Atigopan - 1 Anubhag

UPPSC, Prayagraj

Candidates can also submit their objections directly at the counter at the UPPSC office on any working day till February 8, 2019, 5:00 pm. The format to submit objection is available on the UPPSC website.

