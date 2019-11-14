UPPCL Admit Card For Engineer Trainee Exam Released. Direct Link Here

UPPCL admit card for Junior Engineer (Trainee) Electrical recruitment released @ upenergy.in.

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited or UPPCL, has released the UPPCL admit card for the Junior Engineer (Trainee) Electrical recruitment examination. The UPPCL admit card for this recruitment, which was announced for filling up 296 posts, has been uploaded on the official website of the Corporation, at upenergy.in. Candidates would be able to download their admit cards from the official portal after entering their User ID and password.

The UPPCL admit card for the Junior Engineer (Trainee)Electrical recruitment will be held based on the written Computer Based Test (CBT) to be held at Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Kanpur. Bareilly, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Meerut cities.

The test shall be of 3-hour duration with total of 200 marks and shall comprise of total 200 questions, out of which 150 questions shall be from the Diploma level engineering branch syllabus for the post applied, 20 questions of General Knowledge, 20 questions of Reasoning and 10 questions of General Hindi.

Each correct answer shall carry one mark each and each wrong answer shall carry additional negative mark of 0.25.

Candidates who obtain less than 30% marks will be rejected for further process of selection. The merit list shall be prepared on the basis of the marks obtained in the CBT Maximum number of candidates to be shortlisted for document verification will be equal to two times the number of category-Wise vacancies on the basis of CBT exam merit. Candidates having equal marks as that of last shortlisted candidate will also be called for document verification.

Candidate must carry (i) UPPCL admit card, (ii) passport size photograph (same as in the application form) and (iii) a valid photo identity card such as passport, driving license, voter ID, Aadhaar card, pan card or any other valid photo identity proof (same as mentioned in the application form) while reporting for CBT and document verification.

