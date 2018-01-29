UPPCL Releases Admit Card For Stenographer, Office Assistant, JE, Other Recruitment Exam Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released admit cards for the recruitment exam scheduled to be held in February 2018.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT UPPCL Admit Card 2018 Released; Know How To Download New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released admit cards for the recruitment exam scheduled to be held in February 2018. The exam will be held for the posts of Stenographer (Grade III), Office Assistant (Grade III), Additional Private Secretary and Assistant Reviewing Officer. Candidates who had registered for the recruitment can download their admit card now at the official website of the Corporation at uppcl.net.in. Candidates can login to the portal using their Login ID and password.



Except for the Accounts department, admit cards for Office Assistant post is yet to be released.



Exam Schedule

Stenographer: 8 February 2018

Office Assistant Grade-III Accounts: 9 February 2018

Additional Private Secretary: 10 February 2018

Assistant Reviewing Officer: 8, 9 and 10 February 2018

Junior Engineer: 11 February 2018



Exam syllabus and pattern was released by the recruiting body earlier.



While a total of 227 stenographer posts are open for recruitment, 2296 vacancies are available for Office Assistant Grade III post. Candidates are urged to monitor the official website regularly for details regarding the exam date and admit card.



Online registration for the recruitment was done in October 2017.



Click here for more



Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released admit cards for the recruitment exam scheduled to be held in February 2018. The exam will be held for the posts of Stenographer (Grade III), Office Assistant (Grade III), Additional Private Secretary and Assistant Reviewing Officer. Candidates who had registered for the recruitment can download their admit card now at the official website of the Corporation at uppcl.net.in. Candidates can login to the portal using their Login ID and password.Except for the Accounts department, admit cards for Office Assistant post is yet to be released.Stenographer: 8 February 2018Office Assistant Grade-III Accounts: 9 February 2018Additional Private Secretary: 10 February 2018Assistant Reviewing Officer: 8, 9 and 10 February 2018Junior Engineer: 11 February 2018Exam syllabus and pattern was released by the recruiting body earlier.While a total of 227 stenographer posts are open for recruitment, 2296 vacancies are available for Office Assistant Grade III post. Candidates are urged to monitor the official website regularly for details regarding the exam date and admit card. Online registration for the recruitment was done in October 2017.Click here for more Jobs News