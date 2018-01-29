UPPCL Releases Admit Card For Stenographer, Office Assistant, JE, Other Recruitment Exam

Except for the Accounts department, admit cards for Office Assistant post is yet to be released.
Exam Schedule
Stenographer: 8 February 2018
Office Assistant Grade-III Accounts: 9 February 2018
Additional Private Secretary: 10 February 2018
Assistant Reviewing Officer: 8, 9 and 10 February 2018
Junior Engineer: 11 February 2018
Exam syllabus and pattern was released by the recruiting body earlier.
While a total of 227 stenographer posts are open for recruitment, 2296 vacancies are available for Office Assistant Grade III post. Candidates are urged to monitor the official website regularly for details regarding the exam date and admit card.
Comments
Click here for more Jobs News