UPPCL Announces 4102 Technician Vacancies; Check Details

UPPCL will recruit 4102 Line Technicians this year

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released recruitment notification for 4102 Technicians (Line). The online application process for this recruitment will begin from April 1, 2019. The selection process for Technician post includes a computer based test which will have two parts. Candidates who are selected will undergo training for a period of one year after which their performance will be assessed and based on which they will be recruited in regular service.

Important Dates

Application dates: April 1 to April 30, 2019

Application fee payment dates: April 2 to May 1, 2019

Tentative examination date: Second week of May 2019

Eligibility Criteria

Applicant must have passed High School in Science stream and should have completed ITI training in the following trades from an institute affiliated with NCVT/SCVT:

Wireman

Electrician

Lineman

Electrical

Applicant must have general knowledge of Computer.

The applicant must also have passed Basic Skill Test for technicians.

The lower age limit should be 18 years and upper age limit should be 40 years as on January 1, 2019.

Application Process

The link to apply for this recruitment will be available on the official website from April 1, 2019. Candidates have to pay Rs. 1000 as application fee. The application fee for SC and ST category candidates who are domicile of Uttar Pradesh is Rs. 700.

