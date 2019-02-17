UP TGT Admit Card Released; Exam In March

UP TGT admit card has been released for the exam scheduled in March

Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has released the admit card for UP Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) exam which will be conducted in March 2019. The examination has been scheduled on March 8 and March 9, 2019. The facility to download admit card will be available till March 9, 2019.

Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their admit cards form the official UPSESSB website (www.upsessb.org) or the NIC website (www.pariksha.up.nic.in).

UP TGT Admit Card: How to download?

Step one: Go to any one of the websites mentioned above. (If you go to UPSESSB website, the click on the download admit card link given on the home page).

Step two: Click on the tab for UP Secondary Education Service Selection Board.

Step three: Click on admit card link.

Step four: Enter the required details.

Step five: Submit and download your admit card.

After downloading the admit card, candidates should go through the instructions mentioned and follow each rule to avoid disqualification from the exam.

In case a candidate is unable to download their admit card, they should contact the board on their control room phone number (0532-2467743) and mobile number (9161529843).

Candidates should not wait for the last minute to downlaod their admit card to avoid last minute rush and server issues.

