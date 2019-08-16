Uttar Pradesh Police Announces ASI, SI Recruitment Result; More Than 500 Vacancies Remain Vacant

More than 500 vacancies have remained vacant after UP Police announced ASI, SI recruitment result

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the result for the direct recruitment of Assistant Sub-Inspector (Ministerial), Assistant Sub-Inspector (Accounts) and Sub-Inspector (Confidential) announced in 2016. The result has been released separately for female candidates and male candidates. UPPRPB had announced total 151 vacancies for female candidates out of which only 13 have been filled. Out of the 609 vacancies announced for male candidates, only 171 have been filled through this selection process.

The result is available on the official UPPRPB website. The board has released the list of candidates shortlisted for empanelment.

UPPRPB ASI, SI Result 2016: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official website for UPPRPB: uppbpb.gov.in

Step two: Click on the result link given for ASI and SI recruitment.

Step three: A pdf document will open. Download the result pdf.

Step four: Check the result pdf for your roll number and name.

UP Police ASI, SI Result for Female candidates: Direct Link

UP Police ASI, SI Result for Male candidates: Direct Link

The shortlist has been prepared after the completion of Document Verification, Physical Standard Test, Computer Typing Test, and Stenography Test. The shortlist has been prepared on the basis of marks scored by the candidates in the written examination.

