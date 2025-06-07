Musk Deletes Post Claiming Trump Is In Epstein Files, Hints At Possible Truce

As Elon Musk and Donald Trump traded barbs publicly on Thursday, an unlikely name emerged, putting the US President on a spot. The name was Jeffrey Epstein, the late convicted sex offender. The Tesla CEO alleged the files pertaining to the case were never made public since Trump's name was there.

However, Musk has now deleted the post claiming that Trump's name is mentioned in the Epstein files.

The former advisor-turned-foe, who is at loggerheads with Trump over his "Big Beautiful Bill," left the US administration last month to focus more on his business that suffered while he spearheaded the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

"Donald Trump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!" Musk wrote on his X platform, which has now been deleted.

On Thursday, the two were locked in a ‘social media duel' when Musk had dropped the ‘big bomb'. He had also added that his followers should mark this post for the future when “truth will come out.”

Adding to the controversy, Musk responded to American fund manager Bill Ackman's request to "make peace" with Trump. In a post on X, Ackman said that he supported both Musk and Trump and wrote, "We are much stronger together than apart".

Replying to Ackman, Musk wrote, "You're not wrong."

According to a report by POLITICO, White House aides are working to ensure the president curtails his public criticism of Musk.

“Oh it's okay,” Trump told POLITICO in a phone call when he was asked about the public spat with Musk. “It's going very well, never done better.”