COMEDK 2025 Counselling Begins On This Date, Here's All You Need To Know

COMEDK Rank Card 2025: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) is scheduled to release the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET 2025) rank cards today at 2 PM. The rank list will include key details such as candidate information, qualifying scores, and result status. To access the rank cards, candidates will need to log in using their credentials on the result portal, comedk.org.

Qualified candidates will have to register for the counselling process and submit the required documents to secure admission to medical, engineering, and dental colleges. The complete counselling schedule is available on COMEDK's official website. Registration for COMEDK UGET 2025 counselling (Round 1) will begin on June 9 at 4 PM and conclude on June 18 at 2 PM. The scorecard will be valid for one academic year. The cutoff list will be released after the registration process is completed.

The COMEDK UGET exam was conducted on May 10 and again on May 25 for certain candidates whose original test centres were impacted by Operation Sindhoor. The exam consisted of a single paper with sections on Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.

COMEDK UGET 2025 Result: Steps To Download Rank Card

Visit the official website - comedk.org

Click on the "COMEDK UGET 2025 Candidate Login" link

Enter your registration number and other required credentials

Download the COMEDK rank card and take a printout for future reference

Details Mentioned On Scorecard:

COMEDK 2025 registration number

Date of birth

Contact details

Stream applied for

Test Admission Ticket (TAT) number

COMEDK rank and score

COMEDK 2025 Marking Scheme:

Candidates will receive one mark for each correct answer. There is no negative marking. However, in the case of a tie, the candidate with the least number of incorrect responses will be given preference. If needed, additional tie-breaking methods may be used, according to the Consortium.

The provisional answer key was released on May 28, and objections were accepted until May 30. The final answer key was published on June 4.