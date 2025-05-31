Advertisement
Rajeev Krishna To Be New Director General Of Police Of Uttar Pradesh

Rajeev Krishna is currently Director General (DG) of Vigilance in the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board.

Rajeev Krishna To Be New Director General Of Police Of Uttar Pradesh
Rajeev Krishna will replace DGP Prashant Kumar who retires on Saturday. (File)
Lucknow:

Senior Indian Police Service officer Rajeev Krishna will be the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Saturday.

Rajeev Krishna is currently Director General (DG) of Vigilance in the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board.

According to a government spokesperson, the 1991-batch IPS officer has been appointed as the new Director General of Police of Uttar Pradesh.

Rajeev Krishna will replace DGP Prashant Kumar who retires on Saturday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

