The stampede at the Chinnaswamy Stadium is among the most tragic events I have witnessed in my life as a reporter. I was there at 2 pm, dancing and singing with the crowds in an RCB jersey. I am not an IPL fan, did not even watch the final, yet at the stadium, it felt like an India World Cup win. Everyone was carried away - young to old, all congregated.

As the clock ticked along, the crowds thronged and thronged. By 4 pm, I began moving out towards Cubbon Park. It was clear that chaos would unravel, but no one expected a tragedy of this scale. A few policemen were desperately trying - and failing. The traffic was a mess; there was no way you could even walk.

The stadium gates wouldn't hold fort. People started climbing over the gates from the adjoining walls. The security guard at Gate 21 told me a day later that he ran for his life. "If I stayed, I'd have died as well," he said to me casually.

No one anticipated what would unravel - that 11 young, tender lives would be snuffed out and over 40 would be injured. I was angry with myself for drumming up the fervour. Everyone has to reflect: the government, the police, RCB, KSCA, the journalists who were building the frenzy, and the cricketers, too.

Multiple questions were raised, and the final answer is - it wasn't worth it. But this is not India's first stampede. I'm not sure this will be the last. Now, fixing the blame and taking legal action is due process. Cases have been filed. Organisers and police officers have faced legal action. But the political leadership remains immune, with just emotional statements of "shock."

The question now is whether the suspension of an IPS officer of ADGP rank - the Commissioner of Police - along with two other IPS officers and two other policemen, is a fair call. Especially since a formal inquiry report is awaited.

Prima facie, everyone seems to have done something wrong, but the government is yet to state on the record exactly who asked for the celebratory events in such a tearing hurry, what the police said, and who was part of the decision. It was a collective failure.

Against this backdrop, suspending the top cop is a huge hit on the police force. The morale will take a huge hit. One serving young officer asked me, "If the commissioner can't protect himself, why would we follow his orders? It's very demotivating."

Transfers of senior officers and suspensions of those lower down the hierarchy in the force are a professional hazard that officers accept as par for the course. But a suspension of this scale, despite the nature of the tragedy, has shaken them up. If the commissioner is suspended, then shouldn't the Home Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and Chief Minister also face action?

Serving officers are angry. Former officers have firmly expressed a demand for revocation of the suspension. Even those with the BJP - like former Commissioner Bhaskar Rao - have categorically demanded the suspension be revoked and have told their party to demand the same.

The suspension order of an IPS officer has to be ratified by the Centre in 30 days. There is pressure from IPS officers on the Centre not to ratify the suspension of the commissioner and the other IPS officers. The state government may have gone too far with the suspensions, and it also reflects that they have admitted to the guilt of a failure.

Their argument is that the event at the stadium was a private event, and the commissioner did not brief the CM and ministers clearly about the plan. However, the full truth has to be placed on record, and versions need to be investigated.

If there is categorical proof of guilt, then action must be taken - no matter how senior the officer is. However, until such categorical proof is declared in public, suspending such a senior officer has rattled the force, and this may not be taken lightly. It will be important to see whether the Union Home Ministry will ratify the order.

Finally, as a young IPS officer said, "Okay, suspend the commissioner, but let the CM, DyCM, or HM also suspend themselves or go on a leave of absence, taking moral responsibility till the magisterial report comes."

Ultimately, it's a colossal, collective failure. Everyone needs to reflect and share the guilt. Penal action is essential - but against all those responsible, especially the political leadership, which our celebrated cricketers basked in the glory with on stage for a feat they had nothing to do with.

(The author is Executive Editor, NDTV)

