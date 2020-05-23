UP Assistant Teacher Recruitment: Option To Select District Closes On May 26

UP Assistant Teacher recruitment: The option to select districts will be open till May 26.

Candidates who have qualified for Assistant Teacher post under UP Basic Education Board can now select their districts for allotment. The option to select districts will be open till May 26. The form to fill the district preference is available on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board.

The district allotment will be on the basis of the educational qualification of the candidate and the marks obtained in the exam.

Official Website

Candidates also have to fill and submit the application form and attach documents and certificates supporting their educational qualification and experience.

Details on how to fill the form and select the districts is available on the website.

The eligible candidates in Assistant Teachers Recruitment (ATR-19), in Basic Education Dept, UP can choose their districts through NIC developed Online Portal. The allocation of district is done on basis of Educational Quali. and ATR-19 marks.

➡️https://t.co/dE1PNc1dE5#NICMeitYpic.twitter.com/8fNU4w2qpi — NIC (@NICMeity) May 20, 2020

The UP Basic Education Board will verify the documents of the candidates from May 27 to May 31.

Appointment letter will be issued to candidates from June 3 to June 6.

UP Assistant Teacher exam result was announced on May 12. A total of 4.1 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam, which was held in January, 2019, and 1,46,060 candidates had qualified the exam.

The recruitment was announced in December, 2018 and the exam was held the next month. The recruitment process was postponed after few candidates complained about the high cut off marks.

