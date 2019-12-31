UGC NET Result For December 2019 Exam Expected Today

UGC NET December 20109 exam result will be released today on the official website

UGC NET result for the December 2019 exam will be released today. National Testing Agency (NTA) Chairman Vineet Joshi, on Monday, confirmed to NDTV that the result for December UGC NET exam will be released on Tuesday, December 31. He said that the result will be released around noon. The exam was conducted for over 10 lakh candidates in 81 subjects.

UGC NET December 2019 exam concluded on December 6 and NTA released the provisional answer key on December 10. Candidates who appeared in the exam were allowed to submit objections, if any, on the provisional answer key. The final answer key was released on December 23.

UGC NET exam result will be released on the official website, 'ugcnet.nta.nic.in'. Candidates who appeared in the exam will need their registration number and password to login and check their result.

The final score of the candidates will be normalized, in case of papers which were conducted over multiple shifts.

The number of candidates to be qualified (total slots or Eligibility for Assistant Professor) shall be equal to 6% of the candidates who appeared in both the papers of NET. The total slots shall be allocated to different categories as per the reservation policy of Government of India.

"In order to be considered for 'JRF and Eligibility for Assistant Professor' and for 'Assistant Professor', the candidate must have appeared in both the papers and secured at least 40% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for General (Unreserved) category candidates and at least 35% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for all candidates belonging to the reserved categories (viz., SC, ST, OBC (belonging to Non-Creamy Layer, PwD and Transgender)," says the UGC NET information brochure.

Click here for more Jobs News