NTA Reopens UGC NET Registration For New Applicants

The National Testing Agency or NTA will conduct the December 2020 and June 2021 editions of UGC NET examinations in October as a single edition, according to a notification released by the examination body. The online application process has been reopened for the new applicants to fill in and submit their forms. Candidates may submit their UGC NET applications on the official portal at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The registration process will be held till September 5, 2021.

The December 2020 examination of UGC NET was delayed due to the spike of coronavirus cases in the country.

The UGC NET or NTA NET examination will be held in Computer-Based Test or CBT format.

"Due to postponement of December 2020 UGC-NET in view of COVID-19, the schedule of June 2021 UGCNET has been delayed. In order to regularize the UGC-NET examination cycles, the National Testing Agency (NTA), with the concurrence of UGC, has merged both UGC-NET of December 2020 and June 2021 cycles so that they be conducted together in CBT mode," said a statement from the NTA.

The slots of JRFs of both UGC-NET of December 2020 and June 2021 cycles will be merged, while the methodology for subject-wise cum category-wise allocation of JRFs shall remain unchanged, the notification said.

The candidates who have registered for UGC-NET of December 2020 cycle but have not been able to complete the application process, can also complete and submit the application form online on the website https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in and www.nta.ac.in.

UGC NET: Important dates

The schedule of UGC-NET June 2021 is as follows:

Online registration and submission of application form (complete in all respect) through NTA Website: August 10 to September 5, 2021 (upto 11:50 pm)

Last date for successful transaction of examination fee: September 6, 2021 (upto 11:50 pm)

Correction in the particulars in the application form (online only): September 7 to September 12, 2021

Downloading of admit card from NTA Website: To be announced later on website

Dates of examination: October 6 to October 11, 2021

Timing of examination first shift: 09.00 am to 12.00 pm

Timing of examination second shift: 03.00 pm to 06.00 pm

The candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (ugcnet.nta.nic.in) and (www.nta.ac.in) for the latest updates.

