UGC NET Exam Postponed, New Dates To Be Announced Later: National Testing Agency

UGC NET exam scheduled to begin on May 2 has been postponed, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has tweeted. The UGC NET is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) for determining the eligibility of Assistant Professors in universities and for awarding Junior Research Fellowship (JRF).

UGC NET exam was scheduled to be held till May 17. "However, looking at the present situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and also taking into account the safety and well-being of the candidates and the examination functionaries, it has been decided to postpone the UGC NET December 2020 cycle (May 2021) exam," the National Testing Agency has said.

Keeping in mind the safety & well-being of candidates and exam functionaries during #covid19outbreak, I have advised @DG_NTA to postpone the UGC-NET Dec 2020 cycle (May 2021) exams.

Candidates will be informed about the new exam date 15 days in advance, the NTA has said.

