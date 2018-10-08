NTA Begins Form Correction Process For UGC NET 2018 December Exam

National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the application form correction process for UGC NET exam to be conducted in December 2018. The form correction facility will be available till October 14, 2018, 11:50 pm. Candidates would be able to make corrections in their application form by logging into their account using the link provided on the official website.

The facility for UGC NET form correction will be available only till October 14 so candidates who have applied for the exam are advised to go through the details filled in their application form and make the necessary correction, if applicable, within the given schedule.

Candidates are allowed to make changes in all the fields given in the application form.

Candidates must note that the correction facility is available only to those candidates who have already successfully submitted the application form along with the requisite fee on or before September 30, 2018.

The candidates are requested to pay the additional fee if it becomes due while making the correction in Category field in the application form. The additional fee should be paid through credit/debit card or through e-challan generated during the online correction. In case of e-challan cash needs to be deposited in any branch of State Bank of India during the prescribed period only.

In case of correction in photograph and signature, change will be allowed till October 30, 2018, till 11:50 pm. No change will be entertained after this date.

