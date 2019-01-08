Tamil Nadu TNUSRB SI (Finger Print) Hall Tickets Released For Physical Measurement Test

TNUSRB SI Hall Tickets: Know How To Download

The physical measurement test (PMT) for recruitment of Sub Inspector (Finger print) under Tamil Nadu Police Subordinate Service will be held on January 21. Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the hall tickets online for the candidates, open and departmental, who have qualified for the exam. TNUSRB will also verify the documents of the concerned candidates.

Download PMT Hall Ticket

"The candidates who are called for Certificate Verification will have to produce the original certificates which they had uploaded during submission of the online application. Candidate who fails to produce the original certificates will lose his/her claims with regard to communal reservation, age relaxation and special quota. New certificates /claim other than uploaded certificates will not be entertained," said the board.

Candidates who qualify the PMT will be called for the viva voce which will be held at TNUSRB office in Chennai.

The merit list will be based on the written exam, viva voce and special marks awarded to candidates. Provisionally selected candidates will have to undergo medical examination and verification of character and antecedents through Police Department.

