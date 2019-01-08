Civil Services Exam: Interview From February 11

UPSC Civil Services Exam: Interview Schedule Out

The personality test for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Group 'A' and Group 'B') will begin on February 11. The interview for Indian Forest Services will begin on January 28. Meanwhile candidates who have qualified the main exam should fill up the detailed application form online at UPSC portal till January 21 as per the Cadre Allocation Policy for the All India Services-IAS/ IPS/ IFoS.

Interview Schedule (Civil Services Exam)

Interview Schedule (Indian Forest Services Exam)

The interview will be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069.

Interview for the civil services exam will be held till March 29. For the IFoS exam, the interview will continue till February 1.

"The candidates who are not able to download e-Summon Letter for Personality Test, should immediately contact the office of the Commission through letter or phone calls," said the Commission.

