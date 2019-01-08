AP Constable Answer Key Out, Raise Objections Till January 10

AP Constable Answer Key: Know How To Download

Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has released the preliminary answer key for the police constable exam held on January 6. Candidates can raise objections to the preliminary answer key online till January 10. The exam was held for SCT Police Constables (Civil) (Men/Women), SCT Police Constables (AR) (Men/Women), SCT Police Constables (APSP) (Men) in Police Department and Warders (Men), Warders (Women) in Prisons and Correctional Services Department and Firemen in A.P. Fire & Emergency Services Department.

Download Answer Key (Set P1)

Download Answer Key (Set P2)

"The objections can be addressed in the following format only to e-mail id:apslprb.obj@gmail.com . Hence, the objections submitted in the any other format will not be considered," reads the official notice.

The exam was held at 28 locations at 704 centres. A total of 3,46,284 candidates took the exam out of 3,92,785 candidates who had registered for the exam. The written test comprised questions from English, Arithmetic, General Science, History of India, Indian culture, Indian National Movement, Indian Geography, Polity and Economy, Current events of national and international importance Test of Reasoning / Mental Ability.

"The entire process was conducted peacefully with involvement of CsP/SPs, local Police, College Staff where Exam was held and JNTU Kakinada," Chairman, State Level Police Recruitment Board, Andhra Pradesh, Mangalagiri.

