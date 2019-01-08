SBI Specialist Cadre Officer Recruitment Begins Tomorrow

SBI Recruitment 2019: Apply For Specialist Officer Cadre Posts

Recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officers, on regular and contractual basis, in State Bank Of India will begin tomorrow. Interested candidates should Candidates upload all required documents (brief resume, ID proof, age, educational qualification, experience etc.) at the online registration portal of the Bank, failing which their candidature will not be considered for shortlisting/ interview. Online registration link will be generated at the career portal of SBI. The last date for submission of applications is January 31.

Eligibility Criteria, Experience Details

A total of 31 vacancies have been announced by SBI in law, credit monitoring, products, investments & research domains.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of interview. "Merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in interview only. In case more than one candidate scores the cut-off marks (common marks at cut-off point), such candidates will be ranked according to their age in descending order, in the merit list," reads the job notice.

