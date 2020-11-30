Tamil Nadu Police Common Recruitment Exam In December, Admit Card Released

TNUSRB releases admit card for exam scheduled on December 13.

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) will conduct a common recruitment exam on December 13 for selection of police constable, jail warder and fireman posts. Admit cards for the exam has been released. Candidates can download it from the official website of the Board.

A total of 10,906 vacancies in police constable, jail warder and fireman posts will be filled through this exam.

The recruitment was announced on September 17 and only candidates with Class 10 pass qualification were allowed to apply for it. Candidates with higher educational qualifications were not allowed to apply.

The application process continued till October 26.

Out of the total number of vacancies, 3,784 vacancies are in Police Constable (Armed Service), 6,547 in Police Constable (Special Force), 119 in Jail Warder and 458 in Fireman.

Candidates will be selected to the posts through a written exam which will be held on December 13, a physical measurement test or a physical efficiency test and viva-voce.

