Tamil Nadu Constable Recruitment: Admit Card Released For Written Exam

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the admit card for the written exam for Constable, fireman and jail warder recruitment. Candidates who had registered for the recruitment can download the admit card from the official website of TNUSRB at http://www.tnusrbonline.org.

A total of 8826 vacancies have been announced by the Board for filling up police constable, jail warder and fireman posts.

TNUSRB selects candidates on the basis of written exam, physical measurement test or the physical efficiency test and document verification.

"The candidates who are called for Certificate Verification will have to produce the original certificates which they had uploaded during submission of the online application. Candidate who fails to produce the original certificates will lose his/her claims with regard to communal reservation, age relaxation and special quota. New certificates /claim other than uploaded certificates will not be entertained," said the board.

