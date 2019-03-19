TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2019: Application For 969 Posts From Tomorrow

TNUSRB SI application for 969 posts will begin tomorrow

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) will begin online application for the recruitment of 969 Sub-Inspectors tomorrow. The application process will begin tomorrow and end on April 19, 2019. The date of recruitment examination has not been announced yet but will be released soon. There are a total of 969 vacancies out of which 688 are for General/Men and 281 are for Women/Transgender candidates.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have passed Graduation Degree from a recognized university/college.

PSTM preference: During the final provisional selection, 20% of vacancies will be set apart on preferential basis for the open candidates who have studied Bachelor's degree in Tamil medium.

Age Limit, as on July 1, 2019, is minimum 20 years and maximum 28 years. For relaxation in upper age limit, candidates should read the official advertisement.

Application Process

Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply online through TNUSRB website - http://tnusrbonline.org/.

The application fee is same for all candidates, that is Rs. 500 which could be paid through online mode using Net-banking/Credit or Debit Card.

Selection Process

The selection process will involve a Written Examination followed by a Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Measurement Test (PMT)/ Endurance Test (ET) for qualified candidates. This will be followed by a Viva-Voce.

