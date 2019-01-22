TNPSC Notifies Assistant System Engineer, Assistant System Analyst Jobs

TNPSC Recruitment 2019 For 60 Assistant System Engineer, Assistant System Analyst Posts

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to Assistant System Engineer and Assistant System Analyst posts under Tamil Nadu Information Technology Service. A total of 60 vacancies have been notified by the Commission. Candidates can submit the online applications till February 20 at the official website of the Commission at tnpsc.gov.in. The Commission will conduct written exam (objective and descriptive type) on April 7. The written exam will be held at Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Tirunelveli, Salem, Thanjavur, Vellore and Villupuram.

While the minimum age for the job is 21 years, the upper age limit is 30 years. The upper age limit for candidates belonging to SC, SC (A) and ST categories is 35 years. The upper age limit for MBCs/ DCs/ BCs/ BC(M)s and destitute widows of all castes is 32 years.

Candidates with BE or BTech degree in Computer Science and Engineering, Computer Engineering, Information Technology, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering are eligible for the posts. Candidates with postgraduate degree in Computer Applications (MCA), Computer Science and Information Technology are eligible for Assistant System Analyst post.

Applicants should possess adequate knowledge in Tamil.

"Selection will be made based on the results of written examination and other eligible criteria through the method of counselling and post option," said the Commission.

