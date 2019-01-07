Job Openings At Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, 19 Vacancies

TNPSC Recruitment 2018 For 19 Technical Assistant Posts

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to Senior Technical Assistant and Junior Technical Assistant posts. A total of 19 vacancies have been notified by the Commission. Candidates can submit their applications till February 6 for direct recruitment to the posts. The last date for payment of fees is February 8. Candidates have to pay Rs 150 as the exam fees at the time of submitting the online application for this recruitment and those who have not registered in the one-time registration system should pay Rs 150 as registration fee, as well.

TNPSC will conduct written exam, for selection to the posts, on April 20 in two sessions.

Candidates with B.Sc Degree in Textile Technology or First Class Diploma in Textile Technology or First Class Diploma in Handloom technology are eligible to apply for the senior post. Diploma candidates must have minimum 3 years of experience in spinning or weaving mills or handloom organization.

For the junior post, applicants must have Diploma in Handloom Technology obtained from the Indian Institute of Handloom Technology or Diploma in Textile Manufacture obtained from the Technological Diploma Examination Board, Chennai or the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Tamil Nadu.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written exam and interview. The written exam will comprise two papers-subject paper of diploma standard and general studies paper-totaling to 500 marks. The interview will carry a total of 70 marks.

