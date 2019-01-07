RBI Announces Jobs For Diploma Engineers

RBI Recruitment 2018 For 24 Junior Engineer Posts

Diploma engineers with minimum 2 years of experience can apply for Junior Engineer post at Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The central bank has invited online applications from eligible candidates for filling up 24 vacancies in Civil and Electrical disciplines. Applicants must be within 20-30 years of age and must have minimum 65% marks in the qualifying degree (55% for candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwD categories).

Candidates can apply online till January 27 at the official portal rbi.org.in.

Online Application Form

RBI will select candidates through online exam and language proficiency test in the official or local language of the zone. Candidates who do not qualify the language test will be disqualified for the post. The online exam will comprise four papers-English language, engineering (two papers) and general awareness. The exam will carry a total of 300 marks and will be of 150 minutes duration. In order to qualify the online exam, candidates should qualify each section of the test. The online exam will be held in February.

"Final selection will be on the basis of candidate's performance in the online examination, biometric verification and Language Proficiency Test taken together in order of merit. Appointment of selected candidate will be subject to his/her being declared medically fit as per the rules of the Bank," reads the official notification.

