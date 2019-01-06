Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Announces 1,012 Special Branch Constable Vacancies

JSSC has announced recruitment on 1012 vacant Special Branch Constable posts

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has begun the recruitment process for vacant posts of Special Branch Constable (Close Cadre). The commission will fill 1,012 vacancies through a competitive examination. The online application process for Special Branch Constable (Close Cadre) Competitive Examination 2018 has begun and will conclude on February 18, 2019 midnight.

As per the official schedule, the last date to submit application fee is February 21, 2019 and to upload photo and signature in the application form is February 24, 2019. After the application process is over, candidates would get time till February 27, 2019 (midnight) to make limited modifications in the application form.

These vacancies are open for application from anyone who has passed class 12th examination or equivalent. The lower age limit is 19 years while the upper age limit is 25 years for unreserved categories, 28 years for Backward Classes, and 30 years for Schedules Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Those who fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply for the recruitment process through the link (SBCCE 2018) provided on the Commission's official website.

The selection process will include a written test, a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and a Medical Test. The written test will be OMR-based. Dates for the selection process will be announced later by the commission.

