JGGLCCE Admit Card 2024 To Be Released Soon, Check Steps To Download

JGGLCCE Admit Card 2024: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) is expected to issue the admit card for the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE) 2024 soon. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the admit card by visiting the official website, jssc.nic.in.

The Jharkhand General Graduate level combined competitive Examination 2023 (Regular and Backlog) is scheduled to be conducted again on 21 September and 22 September.

JGGLCCE Admit Card 2024: Steps To Download

Step 1. Go to the official website of JSSC, jssc.nic.in

Go to the official website of JSSC, jssc.nic.in Step 2. On the homepage, click on the 'Admit Card' tab

On the homepage, click on the 'Admit Card' tab Step 3. A new page will open on the screen

A new page will open on the screen Step 4. Enter your login credentials and check your admit card

Enter your login credentials and check your admit card Step 5. Download and take a printout for future reference

A total of 2,017 posts, including Assistant Bureau Officer, Block Supply Officer, Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Planning Assistant, will be filled through the JGGLCCE 2024.

JGGLCCE Paper Pattern

Paper I in the JGGLCCE 2024 exam will be of a qualifying nature. It will be for a total of 360 marks, with 120 objective questions. There will be 60 questions from Hindi Language and 60 from English Language.

Paper II will be based on the Regional Language or the language selected by the candidates. This exam will be for 300 marks, consisting of 100 multiple-choice questions.

Paper III will have 150 multiple-choice questions. This paper will carry a total of 50 marks, with 20 questions from General Science, 30 from General Studies, 20 from Reasoning and Mental Ability, 20 from Quantitative Aptitude, 40 from General Knowledge of Jharkhand, and 20 from Computer.