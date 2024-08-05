JSSC Field Worker Recruitment 2024 Application Process Begins, Check Details

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has issued a notification for Jharkhand Field Worker Competition Exam 2024 (JFWCE). The recruitment drive aims to fill 510 vacancies. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the competitive exam by visiting the official JSSC website at jssc.nic.in. Applications can be submitted until August 31.

According to the official notification in Hindi: "The link will be available until midnight on September 4 to pay the examination fee and print the application form after uploading a photo and signature. Candidates must update their name, date of birth, and email ID in the online application form from September 6 to September 8, midnight. A link will be provided again to modify any incorrect entries, except for the mobile number."

JSSC Field Worker Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply

Go to the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission official website, jssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on "Online Application for JFWCE-2024"

Register by providing the required details

Once you receive the registration number and password, log in again and enter detailed information about yourself

On the following day, log in again after 12 noon to pay the examination fee

One day after paying the examination fee, log in again to upload payment details, your scanned photograph, and signature

Take a printout for future reference

Pattern of Examination:

The examination will be conducted in one phase (Main Examination). All questions will be objective with multiple-choice answers. Three marks will be awarded for each correct answer, and one mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer. Except for language subjects, questions in other subjects will be available in both Hindi and English.

Main Examination:

There will be three papers in the main examination, conducted in three shifts.

The duration of each paper is 2 hours.